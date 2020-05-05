Crowley Maritime Corp. Signs up to Inmarsat’s Fleet Xpress

Leading US ship owner and manager signs up majority of fleet to high-speed broadband service, enabling ongoing digitalization and crew welfare strategy

05 May 2020: Crowley Maritime Corp. has agreed a contract to install Fleet Xpress from Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, on a majority of its vessels.

The 127-year old Florida-headquartered business owns, operates and manages a diverse fleet of almost 100 vessels, including conventional and dual fuel (LNG) container ships, tankers and ship assist and offshore services tugboats and barges.

The deal was signed following successful trials in Alaska on Aframax tanker, California, and the recently reflagged vessel Rio Grande Express, which helped showcase the combination of high-speed Fleet Xpress on Ka-band with continuous back up from FleetBroadband on L-band, significantly enhancing stability of communications and available uptime.



According to Captain Rodney Jones, Director Operations Integrity with Crowley Global Ship Management, Inc: “Communication needs for an operator with a variety of vessel types like Crowley are rapidly increasing and we require a level of performance and reliability that is proven and trusted, with a dedicated support network that is continuously available. Fleet Xpress meets this demand and proved very successful in the trials that were carried out on the California in Alaska and the Rio Grande Express operating in a Liner service.”

All vessels covered in the agreement will install either a Fleet Xpress GX60 or GX100 terminal from Intellian and an Infinity smartbox solution that will allow the vessels to access a number of value-added services, including bandwidth control and remote user management.

With over 8,500 installations across the globe, Fleet Xpress has emerged as the market-leading pathway to digital transformation for shipping companies in order to deliver improved vessel and fleet efficiency, boost profitability and enhance seafarer well-being.



“This new contract with Crowley, one of the leading operators of a diverse fleet, confirms that vessels anywhere in the world and of all sizes and types can secure the operating efficiency, digitalization and crew welfare gains available from Fleet Xpress with our global high-speed performance, reliable coverage and 24/7 support,” says Gert-Jan Panken, VP of Merchant, Inmarsat Maritime.

