Crowley Mariners Honored for Heroic Rescues by American Waterways Operators

[By: Crowley]

The American Waterways Operators (AWO) has awarded Crowley mariners serving on the Crowley-managed containership Potomac Express and the company’s LNG-powered container/roll on-roll off vessel El Coqui with the Honor & Excellence in Rescue Operations (HERO) Awards. The U.S. domestic industry mariners were recognized for their heroic efforts in ensuring the safety and security of others while at sea.

The crew of El Coqui, led by Capt. Kurt Breitfeller, played a pivotal role during the rescue operation of four people forced to abandon their sailboat after it was damaged in the Atlantic Ocean. Alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the fishing vessel Bonanza, the captain and crew worked to successfully locate, retrieve and transport the four to safety.

In another case, while serving aboard the Potomac Express, Second Mate Kevin Zapolski displayed bravery when he swiftly responded to a distress call after a fellow crew member fell into the water between the dock and the vessel. Zapolski deployed a life ring, provided critical support and coordinated with the crew, terminal staff and emergency responders to rescue the crew member.

“We are proud of Second Mate Zapolski as well as Capt. Breitfeller and the mariners of El Coqui for their dedication and heroic actions to ensure the safety of others” said Cal Hayden, vice president of marine operations for Crowley global ship management. “Their swift responses exemplify the essential commitment to safety that defines Crowley’s mariners and our operations, and we are honored to recognize their bravery.”

The AWO, the leading U.S. association for tug and barge operators, introduced the American Waterways HERO Awards in 2023 to honor the bravery and life-saving efforts of individuals in the American tugboat, towboat and barge industry. This award recognizes those whose actions prevent harm and protect lives on the water each day.

