Crowley Invests in Future Maritime Leaders With 2025 Scholarship Awards

Seventeen students from seven U.S. and El Salvador maritime academies and universities have been selected as the 2025 recipients of the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship recognizes students who demonstrate exceptional academic achievement and dedication to their studies related to the maritime industry. The scholarship honors the legacy of Thomas B. Crowley Sr. by acknowledging excellence and investing in the next generation of maritime leaders.

The Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship is part of Crowley’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and fostering talent within the maritime sector. By investing in these outstanding students, Crowley continues to champion the values of leadership and focused commitment that are essential to the industry’s future.

The 2025 Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship recipients are:

Texas A&M University at Galveston, Galveston, Texas

Payton McNabb , a junior from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, earning a degree in marine science.

, a junior from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, earning a degree in marine science. Jack Chiles, a sophomore from Houston, Texas, earning a degree in marine engineering technology.

U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, New York

Gabriel Tvrdy , a senior from Savannah, Georgia, earning a degree in maritime logistics and security.

, a senior from Savannah, Georgia, earning a degree in maritime logistics and security. Dillon Babbitt , a senior from Conroe, Texas, is earning a degree in marine transportation.

, a senior from Conroe, Texas, is earning a degree in marine transportation. Emma Cox , a senior from Huntingtown, Maryland, earning a degree in marine engineering and shipyard management.

, a senior from Huntingtown, Maryland, earning a degree in marine engineering and shipyard management. Zeal Saballa, a senior from Augusta, Georgia, earning a degree in marine engineering with a concentration in nuclear engineering.

Maine Maritime Academy, Castine, Maine

Claire MacDonald , a junior from Southampton, New York, earning a degree in marine engineering operations.

, a junior from Southampton, New York, earning a degree in marine engineering operations. Brooke Foran , a junior from Groveland, Florida, earning a degree in marine transportation operations.

, a junior from Groveland, Florida, earning a degree in marine transportation operations. Mason Hatch , a junior from Buckfield, Maine, earning a degree in marine engineering technology.

, a junior from Buckfield, Maine, earning a degree in marine engineering technology. Samuel Smoak, a junior from Charleston, South Carolina, earning a degree in marine transportation operations.

Great Lakes Maritime Academy, Traverse City, Michigan

Fabiola McFarlin , a senior from Williamsburg, Michigan, earning a degree in maritime technology.

, a senior from Williamsburg, Michigan, earning a degree in maritime technology. Garret Riehl, a junior from Lansing, Michigan, earning a degree in maritime technology.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy, Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts

Julia Glotfelty , a junior from Durango, Colorado, earning a degree in marine transportation.

, a junior from Durango, Colorado, earning a degree in marine transportation. Matthew Meal, a sophomore from Kingston, Massachusetts, earning a degree in marine engineering.

SUNY Maritime College, Bronx, New York

Kevin O’Connell , a graduate student from Portland, Oregon, earning a degree in shipping and logistics.

, a graduate student from Portland, Oregon, earning a degree in shipping and logistics. Tyler Rubinfeld, a senior from Massapequa, New York, earning a degree in mechanical engineering.

Escuela Superior de Economía y Negocios (ESEN), Santa Tecla, El Salvador

Giselle Nicole Fabián González, a junior from Cuscatlán, El Salvador, earning a degree in business engineering.

Established in 1994 by Chairman and CEO Thomas B. Crowley Jr., the annual scholarship program honors his father, Thomas B. Crowley Sr., whose leadership and contributions significantly advanced the company and the maritime industry. Since 1984, Crowley has awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to over 1,000 students attending maritime academies and other select institutions throughout the continental U.S., Puerto Rico and Central America.