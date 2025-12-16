Crowley Appoints Jen Leonard as Chief People Officer

[By: Crowley]

Crowley announced today that Jen Leonard has been appointed chief people officer, effective January 1, 2026, leading its enterprise-wide activities to sustain an elite culture and high performance at the maritime, logistics and energy solutions company.

As vice president of Crowley’s Talent and Culture group since 2023, Leonard has been instrumental in advancing the company’s human capital strategy and programs. These include talent strategies for employee performance, experience and engagement — such as corporate citizenship and learning and development functions — that align people’s work with business outcomes.

"Jen has been a central leader in our evolution as a performance-driven, people-centered culture and organization," said Tom Crowley, Chairman and CEO. "She's built the programs and systems that help our teams thrive with accountability, and she's done it with authenticity and a genuine commitment to our people. As we continue to grow, Jen is the right leader to be chief people officer to advance our culture of excellence and ensure every person sees the value they bring to business success."

As chief people officer, Leonard will lead Crowley's multi-faceted People and Culture organization, including talent acquisition, human resources, compensation and benefits, and its inclusive culture and community activities, such as workforce development in marine and professional careers. Leonard succeeds Megan Davidson, who was recently named the company's chief operating officer, effective Jan 1.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue the momentum Megan has built," Leonard said. "Crowley's strength is our people – their expertise, their dedication and their drive. My commitment as chief people officer is to create an environment where everyone can do their best work, where we lift each other up, and where our culture underpins consistently the excellent performance we deliver for customers, partners and communities every day."

Prior to joining Crowley in 2023, Leonard held leadership roles at Newfold Digital, Adecco Group and Acosta. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Florida in Jacksonville.