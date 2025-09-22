Crowley Achieves ISO Distinctions for Quality and Safety Best Practices

[By: Crowley]

Crowley has been certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 standards by ABS Quality Evaluations, an accredited registrar for the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Widely considered as the worldwide standard for quality management and environment systems and practices, the ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certification reinforces Crowley's commitment to robust quality, safety and sustainability and recognizes the efficiency and consistency of its process and management systems.

“These ISO certifications are a result of months of teamwork, internal and external audits, and a refreshed safety and environmental assurance management system at Crowley,” said Meaghan Atkinson, vice president of safety and environmental assurance at Crowley. “Our customers and partners can be assured that Crowley is deeply committed to safety, as these standards demonstrate, knowing that our team worked hard to meet the requirements of the Standard.”

ISO standards are developed through expert consensus and serve as benchmarks for best practices across industries. Certification by ABS Quality Evaluations confirms that Crowley’s services are distinctive among its industry peers, whether projects involve traditional maritime solutions or novel development for low- and zero-emission vessel design and other civil and marine projects.