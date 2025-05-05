Cox Marine Realigns Commercial Strategy & Leadership Fuels Global Expansion

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine, the manufacturer of the world’s most powerful diesel outboards, announced today a series of changes to its commercial operations and sales leadership structure.

Over the past three years, Cox Marine has made great strides to deliver its first product to market—the 300 V8, the world’s first purpose-built, high-horsepower diesel outboard. Cox Marine is also progressing through the final validation stages for the market-disrupting 350 V8. These accomplishments represent key milestones in Cox Marine’s journey, marking the transition from a research and development business to series production.

With these changes, Cox Marine has completed its transition to a business-to-business (B2B) sales model with a defined growth strategy, a clear route to market, and strong, confident, and capable strategic distribution partners.

As the company moves its focus from research and development to high-volume manufacturing in a challenging, global change period, its commercial strategy is refined to maximise market penetration and achieve sustainable growth. Therefore, the business is making positive changes, enabling it to drive growth in target markets and deliver world-class outboards for safer and cleaner seas.

Strategic Leadership Appointments Drive New Commercial Era

To spearhead this refined commercial sales strategy, Cox Marine is pleased to announce the appointment of Hugh Hudleston as Business Development Director. Effective since 01 April 2025, this new role focuses on cultivating and securing substantial government and commercial contracts within strategically beneficial regions for the organisation.

Hugh has been with the organisation since August 2020, having joined as Head of Sales and held a series of senior positions within the sales function since, most recently as Regional Director for the Americas, for the last eighteen months, where, with the support of our distribution network, has worked to introduce Cox Marine’s V8 diesel outboards to key commercial and government operators.

The experience Hugh brings to his new, globally positioned Business Development role puts Cox Marine in a steadfast position to work with its strategic partners to continue establishing their V8 diesel outboards as the choice for professional boat operations.

Upon his appointment, Hugh Hudleston said: "I am delighted to be taking on this new role at such a pivotal time for Cox Marine. I look forward to working alongside our distributors and focusing our efforts on securing significant partnerships that will drive the next phase of the company's growth."

With the transition to a full business-to-business (B2B) sales model, Cox Marine announces the departure of Gary Heath, Regional Director for Europe and Africa, and the retirement of Ian Hubbard, Cox Marine’s Global Aftersales Director and Regional Director for Asia-Pacific and the Middle East.

Cox Marine and its partners thank Ian and Gary for their valuable contributions and dedication to the brand, its products, and its customers throughout their tenure. They wish them the best in their respective future endeavours.

Reflecting the company’s strategic changes and the increased confidence and capability of its distribution network, their responsibilities will be shared amongst Cox Marine’s Business Development and Commercial Operations teams, as well as the proactive sales teams of our distribution partners.

Stephen Pitt, who remains as Head of Aftersales, reporting to James Eatwell, Cox Marine’s Technical Director, will have full responsibility for the global aftermarket support.

Gavin Wesson, CEO of Cox Marine, commented: "This strategic evolution of our commercial team is a crucial step in our journey towards becoming a leading force in the high-horsepower outboard market. By consolidating our business development efforts and focusing on key strategic partnerships, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead and achieve our goal of sustainable growth."

Gemma Crocker, Network Development & Commercial Operations Director at Cox Marine, added: "The success of our 'Fewer, Bigger, Better' distribution strategy allows us to evolve our commercial structure confidently. By empowering strategically aligned, capable distributors with larger territories, we can focus our internal efforts on securing significant opportunities, knowing our network is well-equipped to drive broad market reach and provide exceptional customer support."

These strategic leadership decisions within the commercial division support Cox Marine’s goal of targeted market growth and efficient commercial operations. The company is confident that this streamlined structure will enhance its ability to secure key partnerships and drive the global adoption of its high-performance outboard engines.