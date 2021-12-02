Cox Marine Participates in IWBS Think Tank on Diesel Outboard Switch

International Workboat Show, New Orleans, December 1-3, 2021, Booth #3251

Shoreham, UK, November 30th, 2021– The world-leading marine diesel outboard engine specialist and manufacturer, Cox marine, will return to exhibit at this year’s International Workboat Show in New Orleans. The company has also been confirmed as a participant in the Conference’s Think Tank panel ‘Diesel Outboards: What You Need to Know to Make the Switch’, on December 2nd, 3:00 pm – 3:40 pm.

As a regular exhibitor to IWBS, one of the world’s leading commercial maritime industry expos, the Cox Marine team will once again welcome visitors to its booth during the 3-day event to update them on all the latest developments of the high-performance CXO300 diesel outboard. In addition, Hugh Hudleston, Cox’s Head of Sales will join the special Think Tank panel to answer a series of questions on making the switch to a diesel outboard, providing insight and advice to attending delegates.

At the forefront of the discussion, there will be a Q&A on the ease of making the transition to a diesel outboard and the benefits that come with this, as well as discussing the many reasons there is a growing trend in commercial operators making the switch to diesel outboards.

“We are looking forward to sharing our expertise on switching to a diesel outboard; explaining the many reasons why high-performance diesel outboards have become a popular alternative propulsion choice for commercial operators and why the CXO300 is able to more than meet the challenges of heavy commercial use.” Said Hugh Hudleston. “Diesel outboards continue to be a hot topic for the workboat market, so we are optimistic that we’ll get a well-engaged audience for what is set to be an interesting and informative discussion.”

As well as offering increased safety, fuel efficiency, reduced maintenance and haul out costs, and longer service intervals, Cox’s 300hp CXO300, the world’s only high-performance diesel outboard built for marine use from the ground up, also provides at least a 25% better range compared to a gasoline outboard and 100% higher peak torque at the crankshaft than the leading gasoline 300hp outboards. This enables vessels to move more weight, more efficiently through the water.

For more information about the CXO300 diesel outboard, visit the Cox team at the International Workboat Show in New Orleans on booth #3251 or visit www.coxmarine.com.

