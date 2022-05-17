Cox Marine Makes Expansion Agreement with UAE Partner Gulf Yachts

Gavin Wesson, Chief Executive Officer, Cox Marine, and Ghassan Al Binali, CEO, Gulf Yachts

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine, manufacturer of the CXO300 high-powered diesel outboard engine, has announced an expanded contract with UAE partner Gulf Yachts to cover additional regions as exclusive distributor.

The Doha-based company is increasing its territories beyond Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Lebanon to also distribute in UAE and Bahrain – a growth strategy that confirms Gulf Yachts as Cox Marine’s largest distributor in terms of volume of sales.

Appointed by Cox Marine in 2020, Gulf Yachts has a growing order book and is also hiring a team of qualified technicians and a skilled sales team to support the Cox operation in the region.

Ghassan Al Binali, CEO, Gulf Yachts, was welcomed to Cox Marine’s UK headquarters in Shoreham recently for a tour of the facility and meetings with Cox Marine’s Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales, and Gavin Wesson, Chief Executive Officer, to celebrate expanding the network in the UAE region and to discuss future plans for the larger territory.

Ghassan Al Binali said: “We are delighted that Gulf Yachts has signed a strategic alliance with Cox Marine as an exclusive distributor for Cox engines in the UAE and Bahrain, in addition to Qatar, Kuwait, Oman and Lebanon. The Cox outboard diesel engine is successfully proving its superior performance, reliability and safety in the Arabian Gulf waters. We highly value the partnership with Cox Marine and the trust and confidence placed in us. This strengthened cooperation will enhance our regional recognition and create significant value, and is an extremely rewarding partnership for our clients.”

In the past 12 years, Gulf Yachts has grown to become one of the largest marine companies in the Gulf region. It offers a comprehensive range of products, spare parts and services for customers in the leisure, superyacht, commercial and government sectors. Services include management, maintenance and brokerage and all arrangements for boat registration, insurance and crew recruitment. In addition to Cox Marine, Gulf Yachts is the dealership for brands such as Gulf Craft (UAE), Princess Yachts (UK), Cranchi Yachts (Italy), Titan Boats (Canada), Bayliner (USA) and Quick Silver (USA).

Hugh Hudleston, Head of Sales at Cox Marine, said: “We were delighted to welcome Gulf Yachts’ Principal, Ghassan, to our offices to mark the success of our partnership and look ahead as we enter an exciting new phase of growth in the region. With a strong order book, we are confident that Gulf Yachts is ideally placed to support Cox Marine across its territories with a larger team of technicians and sales staff. Our aim is to introduce the benefits of the CXO300 to more OEMs and customers throughout the world, and it is important to recognise the work of valued partners such as Gulf Yachts in achieving our business goals.”

Gavin Wesson, Chief Executive Office at Cox Marine, added: “Gulf Yachts has strengthened its commitment to provide customers with the highest levels of service and support, combining this with a solid investment in Abu Dhabi, with new headquarters, units and parts warehouse, and Dubai, with new office and workshop. This growth will allow Gulf Yachts to enter the market, offering turnkey solutions helping customers to get the most out of their COX outboard throughout its operating life.”

Designed as an ideal solution for both commercial and recreational use, the CXO300 diesel outboard is a new generation of diesel technology. With up to 30% fuel savings, producing 30% less CO2 emissions, and with 479 lb. ft torque, the diesel outboard is eco-friendly propulsion option built for maximum speed. Supported by a network of 30 distributors covering over 100 territories, the CXO300 outboard engine is currently available to order across the globe.

