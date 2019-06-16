Cox Diesel Outboard Performance Wins Industry Seal of Approval

Photo credit: Adam Hollingworth

British diesel outboard manufacturer, Cox Powertrain, chose Seawork as the platform for the first public demonstrations of its long-awaited 300hp diesel outboard, the CXO300. More than 120 people from the commercial workboat sector, including distributors, boat builders and end users took to the water to experience first hand the outstanding performance of one of the most talked about marine engine developments in recent years – and it didn’t disappoint.

The demonstrations took place throughout the three-day event in partnership with Cox Powertrain’s UK distributor, Berthon Power. Simon Barnett, Berthon’s Power’s UK and Ireland Sales Manager said, “There is a big demand for a high-power diesel outboard and commercial users recognize the huge benefits that such an engine will deliver. We were absolutely delighted with how the trials went and with the extremely positive feedback that we received from our customers.”

David LeBlanc, Cox Powertrain’s Louisiana based distributor, Innovative Diesel Technology, was impressed by the amount of hard work and innovation that has gone into developing the CXO300. After his demo, he said, “After thirty years in this industry, I can say with confidence there is nothing out there like this engine. From its clean burning, smooth running, durability and massive power, the engine will truly change the market.”

As a heavy-duty diesel-powered outboard engine, the CXO300 brings reduced maintenance and haul out costs to commercial workboat users, reducing disruption to the vessel’s operation. The CXO300 offers at least a 25 percent better range compared to a gasoline outboard and it has a 100 percent higher peak torque at the crankshaft than the leading gasoline 300hp outboards, enabling the craft to move more weight more efficiently, reach peak torque and top power more quickly.

Production of the CXO300 will commence this autumn at Cox Powertrain’s state-of-the art facility in Shoreham, West Sussex with the first engines scheduled for delivery in Q4 2019.

