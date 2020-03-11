COVID-19 Webinar for Maritime

By
Mark Fuhrmann
03-10-2020 10:14:00
Biofouling is, or should be seen as, public enemy number one when it comes to impacting on marine ecosystems and handicapping vessel performance worldwide. However, given that cleaning practices can be as invidious as the fouling itself, and no silver bullet solution exists, the industry faces a struggle to arrest the issue. Now, as awareness grows and the need for new regulations come into focus, key stakeholders are acting. Here key stakeholders discuss what they do, what they want, and...
