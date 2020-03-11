COVID-19 Webinar for Maritime

ABOUT THE WEBINAR There will be moderated discussion with representation from the USCG as well as a recap of the SOCP’s 2019 Pandemic Exercise. Since the CDC will be unable to join us during this event, they have provided the following information for distribution that we have posted on the SOCP website under COVID-19: http://www.socp.us/links.html WHO Operational Considerations for Managing COVID-19 Cases and Outbreaks on Board Ships (02/24/20)

Interim Guidance for Ships on Managing Suspected Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Updated 02/18/20)

Interim Guidance for USCG and CBP at U.S. Seaports in Response to 2019-nCoV (02/12/20) To ensure we are addressing your concerns, we are soliciting questions ahead of the webinar to help frame the presentation to meet your needs.



Please read the information provided on the SOCP website and submit questions you may have no later than Friday, March 14. Due to the nature of this topic and rapidly changing information, the SOCP leadership team has decided to invite all members of the maritime community to participate in this event. Please forward this information.

To register, please click below or email programadmin@socp.us by COB Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Registered participants will receive login information prior to the event. Register HERE .