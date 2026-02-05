Count Down to CMA Shipping 2026: Global Maritime Meeting in North America

[By: CMA Shipping]

The count down is on for this year’s highly anticipated CMA Shipping 2026 conference and exhibition taking place from 10–12 March 2026 at the Hilton Stamford Hotel in Stamford, Connecticut. Organised by the Connecticut Maritime Association (CMA) and Informa Markets, this flagship event is set to bring together the most influential voices in the maritime industry for three days of industry networking, knowledge sharing, and innovation.

CMA Shipping 2026 features a robust conference agenda designed to address the most pressing issues facing the maritime sector. Key topics include decarbonisation and alternative energy, digital transformation, supply chain resilience, regulatory updates, and investment trends. The event will also explore emerging technologies such as AI and nuclear energy in maritime, providing attendees with actionable insights to navigate the evolving landscape of global shipping.

CMA Shipping 2026 boasts an impressive lineup of over 80 industry leaders, including:

Ricaurte Vasquez, Administrator at Panama Canal Authority Craig Koehne – Maritime Regional Manager for the Americas, DNV Dag von Appen – Board Member, Ultranav; 2026 Commodore, CMA Shipping David Walker – Vice President, ABS Davide di Biasi – Marine Business Development Manager - North America, RINA Dimitris Monioudis – Chairman – Technical Committee, INTERCARGO Dr. Robert "Navy Bob" Roncska – Founder & CEO, Navy Bob LLC Erik Broekhuizen – Manager Marine Research and Consulting, Poten & Partners, Inc. Hamish Norton – President, StarBulk Carriers Corp, USA James Lightbourn – Founder, Cavalier Shipping James Spear – Director, LNG Center of Excellence, State University of New York Maritime College Jason Zuidema – Executive Director/General Secretary, North American Maritime Ministry Association Scott Bergeron – Managing Director, Oldendorff Carriers; President, Oldendorff America Scott Edwards – Vice President of Regulatory Development, Core Power Sean Kline – President and CEO, Chamber of Shipping of America (CSA)

These distinguished speakers will share their expertise and perspectives on the future of shipping,

offering attendees a unique opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

CMA Shipping has long been recognised as a cornerstone event for the North American maritime community, connecting stakeholders from across the globe. With its focus on innovation,

sustainability, and collaboration, the 2026 edition promises to be a pivotal moment for the industry. Emma Howell, Content Director at Informa Markets, emphasised the importance of the event, stating: "CMA Shipping 2026 is more than just a conference; it’s a platform for driving meaningful change in the maritime industry. With a focus on decarbonisation, digitalisation, and operational excellence, this event will empower attendees to tackle the challenges of today while preparing for the opportunities of tomorrow."

Whether you’re a shipowner, operator, regulator, or service provider, this conference offers invaluable insights and connections to help you stay ahead in a rapidly changing industry.

For more information and to register, visit the official website: CMA Shipping 2026.