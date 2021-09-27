Cosco Shipping Lines Enhances Cargo Fleet with EverFRESH Systems

[By: Carrier Transicold]

Cosco Shipping Lines recently enhanced its refrigerated cargo fleet with next-generation EverFRESH® active controlled-atmosphere (CA) systems from Carrier Transicold. The high-performing systems enable perishable shipments to travel farther, while retaining commodity quality. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

“The next-gen EverFRESH units will maintain atmosphere at precise points to sustain produce quality and extend shelf-life for a wide range of perishables,” said Suresh Duraisamy, Associate Director, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold. “The systems provide the quality our customers have come to expect, with new technology that builds on the first-generation EverFRESH units’ robust design and proven performance, to propel their fleets into the future.”

Using active CA technology, the EverFRESH system:

Optimizes the balance of oxygen and carbon dioxide (CO2) within a refrigerated container, slowing respiration and the natural ripening of the commodity inside.

Generates high-purity nitrogen to more quickly and responsively displace oxygen, rather than relying on cargo respiration alone to gradually reduce oxygen levels.

Maintains a positive air pressure within the container, making it far less sensitive to box leakage than other types of systems.

“The EverFRESH controlled atmosphere system from Carrier Transicold has a proven track record based on past units’ performance, and it allows us to handle a broader range of perishable commodities across the globe, and confidently protect and ship them to newer and further markets for our customers,” said Chen Yang, Manager of Sales and Marketing, Reefer Trade, Cosco Shipping Lines.

The EverFRESH system’s active injection technology allows the container to be pre-charged with CO2 at the start of a voyage and automatically add more over the course of the trip.

Carrier Transicold is the only container refrigeration system manufacturer in the market today offering a CA system with an integrated option to add CO2 on demand.

The EverFRESH system is part of Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines.

