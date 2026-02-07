COSCO Orders Milestone Dual-Fuel Order

[By: Everllence]

Everllence reports that it has received the 2,000th order for a dual-fuel engine from its two-stroke portfolio. COSCO Shipping Lines Co. Ltd. reached the milestone with an Everllence B&W 8G95ME—GI Mk. 10.5 main engine featuring EcoEGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) as part of an order for 12 such engines for a series of 12 x 18,000 teu container vessels currently under construction at Chinese yard Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd.

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “It’s very appropriate that this milestone was reached on the cusp of the Year of the Fire Horse – a particularly auspicious year in the Chinese calendar. China has been a very important market for us for over a century, just as COSCO is a valued customer.”

He continued: “Everllence’s dual-fuel strategy has led to multiple world-firsts in terms of oceangoing ships operating on a variety of alternative, low-emission fuels – confirming our leadership in this crucial marine segment. Our dual-fuel engines are showcases for environmentally friendly, reliable propulsion technology with seamless switching between fuels. On the path to net-zero, the marine industry needs willing partners and our thanks go to COSCO for its custom and friendship.”

Everllence states that, currently, just over half of its order book is dual-fuel measured in engine power. The 2,000-engine figure is a cumulative total for all engine orders from the company’s mature, efficient two-stroke portfolio that includes ME-GI (methane), ME-LGIM (methanol), ME-GIE (ethane), ME-LGIP (LPG), and the recently announced ME-LGIA (ammonia) engines.

Christian Ludwig – Head of Global Sales & Promotion, Two-Stroke Business, Everllence – said: “2025 saw a strong order intake for our two-stroke, dual-fuel engines, especially the ME-GI. Increasingly, decarbonisation and a general desire for fuel-flexibility as a strategic hedge are pushing their adoption. We have now gathered a decade’s worth of invaluable, dual-fuel service experience and operational data with which to further improve the technology. In the same vein, we are also delivering more digitally-connected engines that enable remote monitoring and provide impeccable data, allowing our shore-based engineers to make prompt recommendations on optimising engine performance in real time. We remain convinced that this strategy is the right one on the voyage to a low-emission fleet.”