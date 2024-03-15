Corcovado Geosub Ltda Looks to Kongsberg to Supply cNODE Transponders

[By: Kongsberg Discovery]

Corcovado Geosub Ltda today signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Kongsberg Discovery for advanced seabed monitoring equipment.

The agreement, for the delivery of cNODE Sensor Logging Transponders, will allow Corcovado to conduct long-term environmental monitoring for seabed horizontal and vertical displacement during both carbon capture & storage and oil & gas recovery, within the Brazilian market.

Empowering decision making

Corcovado Geosub, a specialist Brazilian supplier of Survey, ROV and AUV services, has an established relationship with Kongsberg Discovery, having conducted high resolution mapping of significant areas of the seafloor with the HUGIN AUV.

The latest order, confirmed at Oceanology International in London, will put Corcovado at the forefront of serving the Brazilian market to monitor seabed displacement. Monitoring for changes to elevation of the seabed during carbon capture, for example, is essential to mitigate against the risk of the stored gas escaping due to over-pressurisation.

As Donizeti Carneiro, Commercial Director, Corcovado, explains, the ground-breaking precision offered by Kongsberg Sensor Logging Transponders in the deep-water offshore environment is exactly what is required to deliver vital information to clients to ensure optimal decisions during production and carbon capture.

Precise performance

He comments: “The cNODE Sensors will be deployed for up to 10 years at a time providing high quality data that will be recovered every three to six months by acoustic telemetry.

“The sensors chosen within the cNODE Sensor Logging Transponders range include high accuracy digiquartz crystals and internal barometers for continuous calibration, providing the highest quality and precision in the data.”

Ocean intelligence

Spencer Collins, VP Sales, Kongsberg Discovery, adds: “The demand for high-specification underwater positioning transponders for seabed monitoring reflects the market demand in ensuring environmental safety during offshore operations.

“Kongsberg Discovery’s key mission is protechting people and planet and in providing the technology to Corcovado we enable the sustainable management, monitoring and development of the ocean space.”

Kongsberg Discovery’s cNODE family of transponders are market proven medium frequency units for highly accurate underwater acoustic positioning and data links, while µPAP is a small and compact acoustic positioning system for tracking ROV's, tow fish, divers and any other subsea target at ranges up to several thousand metres.

To experience Kongsberg Discovery innovations first hand please visit stand D600 at Oceanology International.

For further details please see https://www.kongsberg.com/ discovery/