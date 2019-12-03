Considering Compliant Fuel? ABS Can Help

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-03 16:37:00

The enforcement date of the IMO Global Sulphur Cap is fast approaching, challenging owners and operators to identify the most cost-effective compliance option.

For those considering compliant fuel, the IMO is encouraging the development of a Ship Implementation Plan to demonstrate that owners have a plan in place to consistently implement the 0.50% sulfur limit. ABS can help you perform an operational assessment and develop a plan that outlines how the vessel will be in a position to comply.

For information on how ABS can help your company meet the IMO 2020 challenge, go to absinfo.eagle.org.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.