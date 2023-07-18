Conference Agenda Announced for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023

[By: Informa Markets]

Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck, which is supported by The International Salvage Union (ISU) as the UK’s leading conference for the salvage and wreck removal industry, is gearing up for its eagerly anticipated return to London, where from 6 – 7 December 2023 a topical conference agenda will deliver expert insight and analysis on the most pertinent factors influencing the salvage and wreck recovery industry.



The agenda for the 2023 event has been carefully shaped in consultation with members of the Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck advisory committee and will offer a comprehensive outlook on the current state of the industry, while providing delegates with the opportunity to explore how evolving legal frameworks, ESG and regulation change will impact the future of risk management and prevention.



“As those involved in risk management, prevention and emergency response face new, complex challenges borne by the ever-evolving modern world, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment for the salvage and wreck removal industry,” said Chris Morley, Group Director - Seatrade Maritime. “The full programme at Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023 will explore key industry themes including the influence of ESG and future fuels; how the modern world is impacting salvage operations; the appetite for legal instruments; future training requirements; closer collaboration opportunities and regulatory developments. Each session will be led by a dynamic panel of industry experts, which we look forward to revealing very soon,” continued Morley



The agenda for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023 is now available to explore. Key highlights include:

Salvors’ Liability in the Modern World: Risk assessment, technical guidance, and legal challenges

Effective Casualty Management: A joint session with maritime authorities and industry

Emergency Response to Ships Powered by Future Fuels

Crew qualification and the evolving role of the Designated Person Ashore

“We are really excited to serve the salvage and wreck removal community with a topical and insightful agenda that has been directly influenced by the extensive knowledge of the Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck advisory committee, of whom we express our sincere gratitude towards,” continued Morley.

Seatrade Maritime Salvage and Wreck has long been a staple in the diary for the salvage and wreck removal industry and has received strong support from leading industry associations including ISU, Association of Average Adjusters, British Tugowners Association, European Tugowners Association International Group of P&I Clubs, Lloyd’s U35 Group and Maritime London.



“The appetite for this year’s event has once again been remarkable, and we look forward to bringing the industry back together to meet, debate key issues and set path for the future,” added Morley.

Registration is now open for Seatrade Maritime Salvage & Wreck 2023, which takes place 6 – 7 December at Leonardo Royal Hotel London City in association with ISU and also supported by HFW as official event partner. Tickets can be secured with a saving of more than £200 by registering before Friday 21 July.

