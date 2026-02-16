Compass Logistics & Marine Welcomes New Business Development Manager

[By Compass Logistics & Marine (CLM)]

Compass Logistics & Marine (CLM), a U.S.-based international freight forwarder and licensed customs broker, is pleased to announce the appointment of Lina Trujillo as Business Development & Partnerships Manager, effective January 13, 2026.

With nearly two decades of global logistics experience across the United Kingdom, United States, and Latin America, Trujillo brings a proven track record in commercial strategy, network development, and international market expansion. She joins CLM at a time of strong international momentum following the company’s recognition as Global Affinity Alliance (GAA) Best Partner of the Year. Her appointment reflects CLM’s commitment to supporting a globally connected, performance-driven partner ecosystem.

Advancing CLM’s Global Growth and Partnerships

Trujillo is recognized for her ability to shape commercial strategy, build high-performing international networks, and open new trade lanes that create shared value across markets. She has led cross-border initiatives that expand global coverage, strengthen service alignment, and foster long-term relationships, bringing clarity and trust to complex, multi-region logistics environments.

Her experience spans end-to-end freight forwarding with a deep understanding of network dynamics, trade compliance, and cross-border operations. Reflecting on her decision to join CLM, Trujillo shared, “I am excited to join a company that truly values partnerships, service excellence, and global collaboration. CLM’s reputation within international networks is exceptional, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth by strengthening relationships and unlocking new opportunities across markets.”

Leadership Perspective

“Following a year of strong international growth and recognition as Global Affinity Alliance (GAA) Best Partner of the Year, we are entering 2026 with a clear focus on expanding our global network and deepening strategic partnerships,” said Danny James, Founder and CEO of Compass Logistics & Marine. “Lina’s experience, global perspective, and relationship-driven leadership style align perfectly with where CLM is headed. She understands how to build trust across borders and create commercial programs that turn partnerships into long-term value. As we continue expanding our international footprint, Lina will play a key role in shaping the next chapter of CLM’s growth.”