Common-Rail Technology Passes 20 Million Operating Hours

Everllence has announced that its medium-speed, common-rail technology has passed a cumulative total of 20 million operating hours. The new milestone has been reached over two generations of common rail: the original CR1.6 from 2004, and CR2.2 that was introduced to the market in 2024.

Michael Filous – Senior Vice President and Head of PrimeServ Germany, Everllence – said: “20 million operating hours is a notable achievement that is born from 18 years of experience in the field involving over 600 engines, 5,500 cylinders – and across a broad range of applications and fuels. We recently brought production completely in-house, a key move that has greatly simplified the technical side of things for us. Everllence’s common-rail system is essentially a proven, modular system that easily adapts to different engine sizes.”

CR 2.2 replaces CR 1.6 on newbuild Everllence engine types, offering precise control over injection parameters to optimise engine performance, emissions and fuel efficiency.

Compared to its predecessor, CR2.2 offers:

up to 38% increased rail pressure for all applications (2,200 bar);

over 33% longer time-between-overhaul intervals for most components;

35% fewer high-pressure connections – reduced leakage risk and improved serviceability;

a platform for a broad variety of fuels, including alternative fuels like HVO and FAME.

With CR2.2 already introduced to its 49/60DF engine in September 2024, Everllence reports that the first prototype of its 32/44CR engine is currently being prepared for an initial test run using the new common-rail generation.

The CR2.2 injectors were successfully tested beforehand in a field test over 12,000 operating hours on a 48/60CR engine. The results confirmed the high reliability of the components used.