Columbia Group Signs Memorandum of Understanding with University of Cyprus

[By: Columbia Group]

Columbia Group (CG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the University of Cyprus (UCY) to launch initiatives aimed at expanding educational, research, development and business opportunities for students.

This MOU will further solidify the longstanding relationship between UCY and CG, fostering the development of various initiatives, events, and programmes.

The agreement outlines collaboration on projects, internships, and research. It includes the organization of scientific and educational events and the placement of UCY students in internships and full-time positions, providing them with valuable business exposure and CG with emerging talent.

Additionally, the MOU establishes PhD programmes compliant with UCY’s rules and promotes joint participation in research projects both locally and internationally. It encourages knowledge sharing to enhance innovation, entrepreneurial capacity, and support for start-ups.

Mark O’Neil, President of Columbia Group, commented, “This MOU underscores our dedication to fostering local talent and enhancing educational opportunities. Collaborating with the University of Cyprus allows us to support academic programmes and provide students with crucial industry exposure as well as understanding of the challenges and needs of a global organisation. We are committed to strengthening our partnership and exploring new avenues for growth.”

The Chairman of the Council of the University of Cyprus, Tasos Anastasiou, stated, ‘’The university aims to develop effective strategic partnerships within the regional business ecosystem, and thus enhancing its ties with a prominent and diverse organisation such as the Columbia Group is a natural step forward with many exciting fields to manifest this promising collaboration.’’

On his part, the Rector of the University of Cyprus, Professor Tasos Christofides, pointed out that ‘’The partnership with Columbia is an opportunity to bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world practice, fostering innovation and enhancing career readiness for the students.’’

This MOU also reflects Columbia Chairman Mr. Heinrich Schoeller’s long-standing commitment and loyalty to the people of Cyprus, and his dedication to the prosperity and well-being of the island. His unwavering support has been instrumental in driving initiatives that benefit the local community and contribute to the island’s growth.

CG places a high importance on education, which is reflected not only in its collaboration with UCY but also in its New Graduate Programme. This 18-month programme offers graduates prospects of permanent employment, providing them with training, mentorship, and opportunities to work on challenging projects. Participants gain valuable experience, develop skills, and explore various areas of the organization, preparing them for successful careers in the maritime sector and beyond.