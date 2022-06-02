Cobham Satcom Partners with Inmarsat SAILOR XTR GX-R2 Antenna Systems

[By: Cobham Satcom]

Cobham Satcom, the market leading provider of radio and satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land markets, has today announced its partnership with Inmarsat on its new generation of Ka-band antennas, the new SAILOR XTR GX-R2 series, to be deployed on the Global Xpress® network. Together, this partnership offers future-proof antennas combined with the connectivity of Inmarsat’s Global Xpress® network.

Developed with future satellite constellations in mind, and in line with Inmarsat’s ORCHESTRA architecture – the first-of-its-kind network that seamlessly integrates multiple orbits and terrestrial 5G – the SAILOR XTR antenna series combines the best of Cobham Satcom’s SAILOR VSAT and Inmarsat’s Global Xpress® technology.

As geographical coverage evolves with new Inmarsat GX satellites in geostationary but also non-geosynchronous orbits, such as HEO and LEO, the SAILOR XTR is ready to provide seamless connection, for example, in the Arctic. SAILOR XTR is already GX-R2 compliant and thus compatible with future GX6-10 satellites.

SAILOR XTR Rapid Deployment Technology ensures a fast and hassle-free roll-out, accelerating operational readiness on single vessels or across entire fleets. Defined by extensive research and testing to ensure the highest quality, the SAILOR XTR series provide the ultimate reliability to meet the highest connectivity requirements of the most demanding users.

Integrating the best of field-proven SAILOR VSAT technology with a unique set of industry-first features and smarter industrial design, SAILOR XTR is a true Internet of Things-ready platform capable of optimizing every aspect of antenna operation and management.

Jens Ewerling, Global Product Manager, VSAT, at Cobham SATCOM, said: “With new satellite constellations incoming, our partnership with Inmarsat effectively unlocks a choice of multiple constellations and orbits regardless of industry or vessel type – providing total connectivity coverage that’s flexible, from global shipping to offshore or fishing.”

“We’re proud to be able to provide dependable connectivity merging our innovation and best in-class technology with Inmarsat’s, that is capable of optimizing every aspect of antenna operation and management to be ready for tomorrow, today.”

Ben Palmer, President Maritime, Inmarsat, said: “Inmarsat ORCHESTRA will deliver seamless connectivity everywhere and will be the first of its kind. So, it’s ideal that we’re collaborating with our long-term partners Cobham Satcom to pair our pioneering connectivity with their future-ready SAILOR XTR antenna to truly ensure that the shipping industry is ready for the groundbreaking connectivity that’s on the horizon.”



