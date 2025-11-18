Coastal Transportation Selects Inmarsat Nexuswave Fleetwide

[By: Inmarsat Maritime]

Inmarsat Maritime, a Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) company, has signed an agreement to deliver NexusWave for longstanding customer Coastal Transportation as the family-owned shipping company seeks a reliable and cyber-secure connectivity solution for its fleet of refrigerated and general cargo ships.

Operating a regular schedule between its home terminal of Seattle, Washington, and ports throughout Western Alaska, Coastal Transportation depends on stable connectivity to safeguard mission-critical and crew communications. With cargoes often involving complex inventory, the company is acutely aware of rising cyber threats and the need for resilient digital infrastructure.

NexusWave’s secure-by-design architecture and segregated networks provide Coastal Transportation with robust cyber-resilience. The fully managed, bonded connectivity service is also designed to deliver global coverage and network availability exceeding 99.9%, helping ensure the vessels and their crew are consistently connected to high-speed internet from Seattle to Dutch Harbor and beyond.

Stephanie Grisham, Technical Program Manager, Coastal Transportation, said: “Upgrading to Inmarsat NexusWave was a natural next step for our cargo fleet. NexusWave is the only connectivity solution on the market that delivers the levels of security and reliability we need to support safe and efficient operations from port to port. We also value the convenience it offers as a single solution from one provider that seamlessly combines the capabilities of multiple services.”

Logan Murray, Sales Account Manager, Inmarsat Maritime, commented: “We are delighted to extend our longstanding relationship with Coastal Transportation – the latest in a fast-growing cohort of operators that appreciate the unique value of fully managed, bonded connectivity as an enabler of safe, efficient, and secure fleet operations.”