Coast Guard Foundation To Honor Fallen Heroes With 2022 Virtual Run

[By: The Coast Guard Foundation]

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families announced today it is sponsoring a virtual Run to Remember event on Memorial Day to honor Coast Guard Fallen Heroes and raise support for its tragedy assistance programs.

This year’s virtual event will be held over Memorial Day weekend, May 27-30, 2022. Coast Guard units, local community groups and partner businesses can organize a run, walk or other fitness activity, or individuals may participate on their own by signing up directly. Participants can support the 2022 Virtual Run to Remember by purchasing a commemorative t-shirt bearing the names of the fallen with a $27 donation. Supporters are encouraged to order a t-shirt by May 18 to guarantee delivery by Friday, May 27.

Once completed, participants can share their activity on social media using the hashtags #runtoremember, #fallenheroes and #weremember when creating a post, as well as tag the Coast Guard Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or LinkedIn. Participants can also direct message a photo of their group in Run to Remember t-shirts on all social media platforms or send it to Sage Williams at swilliams@coastguardfoundation.org.

The Foundation offers a special thanks to Leidos, the 2022 Run to Remember corporate sponsor.

“Each year the Coast Guard Foundation Run to Remember event is one of our most impactful forms of engagement with our community,” said Susan Ludwig, president, Coast Guard Foundation. “We are grateful for all those who participate. We recognize Leidos and others who support our efforts to be there for those who selflessly serve in the U.S. Coast Guard.”

