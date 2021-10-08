CMA Shipping Expo Opens ‘In-Person’ On 13th October

[By: CMA Shipping]

More than 60 industry specialists have committed to speaking at CMA Shipping expo & conference which returns next week to Connecticut – celebrating both its 36th edition and a return to an ‘in-person’ event after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic.

The 3-day conference - brought to you by Connecticut Maritime Association; organised by Informa Markets and as part of North American Shipping Week – takes place from 13-15 October at the Hilton Stamford Connecticut, USA.

Amongst the 60+ confirmed speakers are: Lois Zabrocky, CEO of International Seaways, Inc, CMA President, Chris Aversano; Lucinda Lessley, Acting Maritime Administrator, MARAD; DNV CEO, Knut Orbeck-Nilssen; V.Group CEO, Ship Management Bjoern Sprotte; Ardmore Shipping CEO & President, Anthony Gurnee and LISCR Sr Vice President Maritime Operations, Thomas Klenum.

Chris Morley, Group Director, Maritime, Informa Markets, said: “The fact that so many speakers have pledged their commitment to this event is indicative of the importance of this agenda to connect the North American shipping community worldwide through a powerful conference programme, complemented by a free to attend exhibition. We are delighted to be back ‘in-person’ and such a high calibre of attendees.”

The focus of this year’s CMA Shipping will be to bring the industry together after the last challenging two years and the agenda will address the lessons learned and also the opportunities that lie ahead as trade gets back on track with shipping leading the way.

Tracks include The Human Element, Insurance, Greener Shipping, Bunkering & Legal – PLUS the usual keynotes and of course – the Commodore Debate.

Another highlight and free to attend is this year’s expo, which features more than 80 world class exhibitors on the expo floor.

According to Chris Morley: “We have seen a real willingness to get back to business and the number and diversity of exhibitor reflects this.”

The expo hall will showcase leading technology, maritime equipment, fuel and lubricant, safety and sustainability suppliers, ship repair, navigation and communication, software solutions, energy, salvage and emergency response solutions providers, insurers, and maritime recruiters and entry is free.

Each day ends with a networking event with Day 3 evening dedicated to the well-attended and certainly much awaited Commodore Gala Dinner & Afterglow at which the 2021 Commodore Lois Zabrocky will be celebrated in style. Zabrocky carries the Commodorship through from the 2020 virtual event and this year will finally have the chance to be recognised and celebrated in person. A celebration not to be missed!

Addressing any concerns that the industry may have around attending the event, Chris added: “We want to reassure you that we will remain vigilant, keeping a close eye on local guidelines and working alongside our venue partner in providing and maintaining a clean and safe environment for all attendees.”

As organisers of the event, Informa Markets has adopted Informa AllSecure - 10 key commitments agreed in collaboration with association partners, venues, suppliers, contractors and health, government and local authorities globally to develop industry-wide All Secure best practise guidelines that raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive and high-quality organised event experiences. More details are available on the event website.

