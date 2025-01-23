CMA CGM to Reduce Emissions with EnviroPac Feature for Wärtsilä 34DF Engine

[By: Wärtsilä]

Technology group Wärtsilä has introduced its new EnviroPac feature for the Wärtsilä 34DF constant speed engine. The feature is designed to significantly reduce methane emissions while maintaining the engine’s high-power output and compliance with IMO Tier 3 NOx requirements. The first order for engines with this new feature has been placed by the French shipping company CMA CGM. The engines will be installed in eight new LNG-operated container vessels being built at the Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS) yard in China. The engine order for the first two vessels was booked by Wärtsilä’s joint venture company, CWEC (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., (‘CWEC’) in Q4 2024.

As ship operators and owners strive for more sustainable operations, LNG plays a key role as a transition fuel, bridging the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future carbon-neutral or carbon-free alternatives. However, the main component of LNG is methane and when burned as a fuel, a very small amount may not combust properly, leading to methane escaping into the atmosphere. Across the shipping industry, cutting methane emissions is one of the most effective ways to decrease overall GHG emissions from engines over the next 10 years, complementing other efforts to reduce CO2 emissions.

When operating with LNG fuel, the EnviroPac feature cuts methane emissions in half, compared to the standard Wärtsilä 34DF engine. This is without altering the existing power output of 520 kW per cylinder. In addition to the environmental benefit, the reduction in emissions has an impact on costs when operating in EU waters since it results in lesser penalties under both the EU’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) and FuelEU Maritime (FEUM). The EnviroPac feature is available for both new and latest versions of existing Wärtsilä 34DF constant speed engines.

“This is a very important development that will have a major beneficial impact on our operations,” says Xavier Leclercq, Vice President, Newbuilding, CMA CGM. “We are working hard to minimise the environmental footprint throughout our fleet, and this latest technology from Wärtsilä provides strong support to these efforts.”

The eight 9200TEU LNG-powered vessels will each operate with two 6-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF and two 9-cylinder Wärtsilä 34DF EnviroPac engines, as well as the selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard commencing in early 2026.

“We are proud to launch this new EnviroPac feature for our already efficient Wärtsilä 34DF engine. Our long-standing relationship with CMA CGM is once again enhanced with this order, and we complement them on their vision for actively achieving sustainability throughout their fleet,” comments Stefan Nysjö, Vice President of Power Supply, Wärtsilä Marine.