CMA CGM Group New Custom-Designed AI Solutions from Mistral AI

[By: CMA CGM Group]

The CMA CGM Group, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, and Mistral AI, a pioneering company in generative artificial intelligence, today announced a five-year strategic partnership to revolutionize the shipping, logistics, and media sectors through artificial intelligence (AI). Supported by a €100 million investment, this partnership marks a significant milestone in the Group’s ambition to integrate AI across all its activities.

Mistral AI’s top international experts at the heart of CMA CGM

As part of the agreement, a dedicated team of Mistral AI’s world-class international specialists will be based at the CMA CGM Group’s headquarters in Marseille, as well as at Grand Central—the headquarters of CMA Media. Working in close collaboration with CMA CGM’s in-house experts, these AI professionals will deploy and scale AI solutions across shipping and logistics operations while also pioneering new forms of media innovation.

To ensure swift and effective implementation, two dedicated teams will be established:

Mistral AI Factory: Transforming the Customer Experience and Optimizing Operations

Based at the Group’s headquarters in Marseille, the Mistral AI Factory will bring together Mistral AI specialists and CMA CGM teams to accelerate AI adoption in shipping and logistics. The focus will be on streamlining and personalizing the customer experience through solutions such as automated claims processing, intelligent e-commerce tools, and advanced document management systems.

AI Media Lab: Innovating in Media Through AI

Located at Grand Central, CMA Media’s headquarters in Marseille, the AI Media Lab will unite Mistral AI experts, journalists, and media professionals to develop cutting-edge tools for the industry. Key initiatives include intelligent content management and an innovative fact-checking system, aimed at enhancing information reliability and addressing the evolving challenges of modern journalism.

This partnership will also empower TANGRAM, CMA CGM’s center of excellence for learning and innovation, by enhancing its AI training programs and equipping employees across the Group to effectively harness these new technologies

Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO of CMA CGM Group, says: “This partnership with Mistral AI marks a decisive step in the transformation of CMA CGM through artificial intelligence. Together, we will develop tailored solutions to reinvent our businesses, from maritime transport to logistics and media, with tangible benefits for our customers and our employees. With Mistral AI, we are choosing a French technology leader that combines excellence, digital sovereignty, and a strong sense of responsibility, to build an artificial intelligence that serves both our performance and our values.”

Arthur Mensch, CEO of Mistral AI, adds: “CMA CGM’s commitment to transforming all its activities through generative AI underscores both the Group’s ambition and strategic vision. Our partnership is intended to serve as a model for how AI can be structurally embedded within organizations to enhance Europe’s competitive edge. We are honored by the trust Rodolphe Saadé has placed in our company, our models, and our ability to support this transformation.”

A 100% French partnership for innovation and industrial transformation through AI

From the moment Mistral AI secured its first round of funding in June 2023, the CMA CGM Group took the initiative to invest in this pioneering startup, forging a collaboration with a key global player in generative AI. Through this bold partnership, Mistral AI and CMA CGM will reinforce France’s leading position in AI-driven industrial and technological innovation. This alliance also reflects a long-term commitment to developing fully French solutions, built on robust source verification and information integrity.

In this spirit, CMA CGM and Mistral AI are committed to accelerating the adoption of generative AI (GenAI) across the Group. Building on the rise of the first large language models (LLMs), the emergence of more autonomous “agents” paves the way for new forms of automation and more natural, context-aware interactions. This breakthrough technology is set to fundamentally reshape how teams operate—automating repetitive tasks, boosting productivity, and freeing up time for higher-value, strategic work.

AI as a key driver of the CMA CGM Group’s transformation

This partnership aligns seamlessly with CMA CGM’s broader strategy, which places AI at the heart of its innovation and transformation roadmap. Under the leadership of Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and CEO, the Group has committed €500 million to AI, forging strategic partnerships—notably with Google and Perplexity—and investing in companies such as PoolSide and Dataiku. The 2023 launch of Kyutai, a nonprofit research lab co-founded by Rodolphe Saadé, further reflects the Group’s commitment to advancing AI.

The CMA CGM Group structures its AI strategy around three key pillars: equipping employees with tailored AI-driven tools, offering an AI-optimized customer experience, and transforming its core activities across shipping, logistics, and media. Through TANGRAM, the Group has the capacity to train up to 3,000 employees each year in these rapidly evolving technologies.