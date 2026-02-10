CMA CGM Group, Marlink, & Eutelsat to Deploy OneWeb LEO Connectivity

[By: Marlink]

CMA CGM Group, Marlink and Eutelsat have announced a partnership to deploy OneWeb LEO connectivity across CMA CGM’s global maritime fleet. The solution integrates European-based Eutelsat OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) services combined with existing LEO and GEO networks within a broader hybrid network architecture, enabled by Marlink’s purpose-built edge platform, XChange NextGen.

Under this new, multi-year agreement, OneWeb LEO services will be deployed on more than 300 CMA CGM vessels over the next nine months. Delivered and integrated by Marlink, the solution combines multi-orbit satellite networks, introducing multiple layers of resilience and advanced capabilities to strengthen CMA CGM’s global connectivity services. The deployment represents a high-availability architecture implemented at unprecedented fleet scale within the maritime sector.

CMA CGM will benefit from a high-throughput, low-latency connectivity environment to support the accelerating digital transformation of its fleet. Robust, continuous connectivity at sea enables operational efficiency, real-time data exchange, and enhanced services for crews, allowing vessels to operate with digital performance comparable to shore-based environments while supporting future digital use cases.

The solution also supports decarbonisation objectives by enabling real-time optimisation of routes, speeds and fuel consumption, helping reduce emissions and improve operational efficiency. Designed on the XChange NextGen edge cloud platform, Marlink unlocks its Possibility Platform for CMA CGM across cyber security, IIoT data collection, cloud enablement and centralised fleet-wide network orchestration, ensuring predictable performance and service continuity independent of sailing routes.

The CMA CGM Group is a global player in sea, land, air and logistics solutions, present in 177 countries and operating a fleet of more than 650 vessels serving over 420 ports worldwide. It has been an anchor shareholder of Eutelsat since 2022, reflecting a shared commitment to reliable, high-performance satellite connectivity supporting French and European digital sovereignty.

"Through this partnership, CMA CGM continues to strengthen its global connectivity framework in support of reliable and secure maritime operations. The integration of OneWeb’s LEO services contributes to the robustness of our fleet-wide connectivity, supporting operational efficiency and crew welfare. It also aligns with our commitment to trusted solutions and to strengthening digital sovereignty, while reflecting a pragmatic, long-term approach to connectivity that meets our industrial, performance and sustainability objectives." - Ramon Fernandez, Executive Vice President Chief Finance Officer, CMA CGM Group

"This agreement marks a major milestone in the deployment of OneWeb’s LEO services in the maritime sector. By integrating OneWeb into CMA CGM’s connectivity ecosystem, we are supporting a robust, future-proof solution that meets the growing demand for high-performance, low-latency connectivity at sea. We are grateful to CMA CGM Group’s long-standing support of Eutelsat, and excited to see it materialize into an industrial partnership. We are also delighted to work with our long-standing partner, Marlink, to further push the boundaries of maritime connectivity." - Jean-François Fallacher, Chief Executive Officer of Eutelsat

"Building on more than 20 years of close partnership and co-creation with CMA CGM, we are proud to jointly lead the transition into the multi-LEO future. This landmark project highlights Marlink’s proven ability to deliver advanced digital solutions at scale for the world’s leading shipping companies. As digitalisation becomes an increasingly critical business priority for the maritime industry, we are pleased to equip CMA CGM with a resilient, next-generation network solution, including Eutelsat OneWeb that enhances operational efficiency, safety, and decarbonisation across its global fleet." - Erik Ceuppens, Chief Executive Officer, Marlink Group