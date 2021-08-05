ClassNK Technical Journal Focuses on Autonomous Ships

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released "ClassNK Technical Journal".

The purpose of this publication is contributing to the development of the maritime industry by publishing the outcome of R&D and technical activities.



The latest issue "Class NK Technical Journal No.3 2021 (I)" focuses on “Autonomous Ship” as special articles including trends and issues for practical use of autonomous ship, development of automatic maneuvering by utilizing AI, and some projects concerning automatic operation.



In addition, technical articles describe the development of wave load formulas for hull structural design, climate change initiatives for greenhouse gas reduction, ClassNK’s new certification service “Innovation Endorsement”, and recent topics at IMO.

