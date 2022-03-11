ClassNK Signs MOU with PowerX to Collaborate on the Power ARK Project

[By: ClassNK]

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PowerX, Inc. (PowerX) for a collaboration on the development of the Power Transfer Vessel (Power ARK).

PowerX is carrying out a project of the first model of the Power ARK series, which is designed for transferring renewable energy in Japan?s coastal waters, and this project is in the design and development stage towards a demonstration experiment and full-scale operation in 2025.

Under this MOU, ClassNK collaborates on the project through the provision of expertise in design of hull structure and installation, safety management systems, and software. Together PowerX and ClassNK will cooperate with the aim of encouraging innovation in the maritime industry as well as accelerating decarbonization.

PowerX and ClassNK have agreed to collaborate on investigation of:



Evaluating the Power Ark concept and relevant standards

Defining relevant standards for safety verification and certifications

Defining the validation methodology for Power Ark’s battery system

Assessing the Power Ark’s system design and battery safety

Assessing the overall safety of the Power Ark



PowerX CEO & Representative Director Masahiro Ito, said:

“PowerX is now moving full steam ahead with the Power Transfer Vessel project with the goal of delivering the first ship by 2025. We are thrilled and honored for the opportunity to work on this project with ClassNK, a leading international classification society. As the world strides towards decarbonization, PowerX will continue to refine the Power Transfer Vessel, and eventually achieve its full-scale operation in Japan and overseas.“



ClassNK Corporate Officer & Director of Plan Approval and Technical Solution Division Hayato Suga, said:

“As a third-party certification society, ClassNK has been engaged in the evaluation and verification of the safety of new technologies amid various initiatives for decarbonization. We are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with PowerX on their innovative project through our expertise. Towards the goal of completing the first Power Ark by the end of 2025, ClassNK will strive to contribute to ensure safe and smooth development and execution of the project.”

