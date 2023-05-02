ClassNK's Endorsement for MaSSA-ONE Products

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a Ship Support Solution called MaSSA-One developed by BEMAC Corporation.



In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology with innovative functions.



MaSSA-ONE is a system that collects and stores a wide array of data on the ship's engines, cargo handling, voyages and more, using IoT Data Server, and shares the data with the onshore offices to provide ship voyage support applications.



ClassNK has verified the functions of MaSSA-One, 1. Shipboard data server "IoT Data Server" builds a database, 2. Data transfer services via shipboard and land-based servers, 3. Various platform functions that are easy to use for after-sales service for the ship, 4. Shipboard / onshore applications for ship operation monitoring and equipment condition diagnosis, 5. Functions to provide data to Solution Provider (SP) as Platform Provider (PP) defined by IoS-OP* and to acquire data provided by PP as SP, and issued a certificate to the company.



ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

* IoS-OP is a universal platform consisting of rules established in the maritime industry and a data center. It was developed in order to enable the sharing of vessel operational data between stakeholders, the sale of usage rights to shipyards and manufacturers, and many other services without data providers losing profit. It is operated by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of ClassNK. On IoS-OP, Platform Provider (PP) provides a shipboard data server, and Solution Provider (SP) provides a shore application respectively. Detail about IoS-OP is available on the following page. https://www.shipdatacenter. com/

