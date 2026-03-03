ClassNK Releases “FAQs on the EU-ETS for Shipping (3rd Edition)

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released “FAQs on the EU-ETS for Shipping (3rd Edition)” and “FAQs on the FuelEU Maritime (5th Edition).” These FAQs may be used by stakeholders in the maritime industry to support their understanding of environmental regulations and to consider possible responses.

The EU Emissions Trading System (EU-ETS) was expanded to include the maritime sector in 2023 and has been applied since 1 January 2024. FuelEU Maritime, an EU regulation aimed at promoting the decarbonization of fuels used on board ships, entered into force in October 2023 and has been applied since 1 January 2025. Both regulations apply to all ships above 5,000 gross tonnage calling at EU ports.

Depending on the type of LNG-fueled engine, measured values may be lower than the default values, which may result in a reduction in the calculated GHG emissions. The newly issued FAQs explain the procedures for using measured methane slip emission factors in place of default values for ships using LNG as fuel, based on the guidelines on the reporting and verification of actual Tank-to-Wake methane slip emission factors, which were issued by the European Commission (EC) in October 2025.

ClassNK will continue to strive to support stakeholders in the shipping sector through such guidance provision as part of the "ClassNK Transition Support Services."

These FAQs are available on the following page of the ClassNK website. Materials and information regarding the application of actual methane slip are also available on the same page.

Home > Certification Services > EU-MRV?UK-MRV regulations / EU-ETS / FuelEU Maritime: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/authentication/eumrv/