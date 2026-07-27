ClassNK Releases Second Edition of Guide for Container Ship Firefighting

[By ClassNK]

ClassNK has released the ‘Guidelines for Additional Fire-fighting Measures for Container Carrier (Edition 2.0).’ The guidelines provide criteria for evaluating additional fire-fighting measures implemented on container carriers beyond the mandatory requirements of international conventions and regulations. Edition 2.0 reflects operational experience gained from ships in service and the latest international developments. By complying with the guidelines, shipowners and operators can enhance fire safety in a practical and effective manner, while the corresponding notations enable the implementation of such measures to be demonstrated to external stakeholders.

In recent years, cargo characteristics and stowage methods on container ships have become more diverse, highlighting the need for enhanced fire safety measures beyond existing mandatory requirements. To support the evaluation of additional fire-fighting measures and to facilitate their external recognition, ClassNK published the guidelines in April 2023. Based on feedback from shipowners and shipbuilders, discussions at the IMO, and ship operational conditions, the guidelines have now been revised and issued as Edition 2.0.

Example of Revisions

* Added the installation of fire hydrants for rapid fire-fighting operations on lashing bridges.

* Added the measures related to video monitoring systems for early fire detection in weather deck cargo areas.

* Revised equipment specifications and required quantities to be reasonable, taking into account ship operational condition and cost-effectiveness. For example, reduced the required number of cameras from eight to two, clarifying the intended use of portable infrared thermographic cameras for firefighting operations and fire patrols.

ClassNK will continue to work on developing appropriate guidelines and providing certification services to support further improvements in maritime transportation safety.

The guidelines are available to download via ‘Guidelines’ of My Page on ClassNK’s website after registration.