ClassNK Participates in the Getting to Zero Coalition

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-10 16:47:04

Leading Classification Society ClassNK is participating in the Getting to Zero Coalition, an international corporate coalition that promotes the de-carbonization of the maritime industry.



The Getting to Zero Coalition is an alliance that aims to have commercially viable zero emission vessels powered by zero emission fuels operating along international trade routes by 2030 in order to accomplish the IMO’s goal of reducing GHG emissions from international shipping in half by 2050 compared to 2008.



ClassNK’s initiatives towards the reduction of GHG emissions will further strengthen through participation in the Coalition.



The Society will proactively work together with the entire industry to reduce GHG emissions from international shipping.



