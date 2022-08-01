ClassNK Opens New Survey Office in Rome

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has opened a new exclusive surveyor office in Rome, Italy with operations beginning 1 August 2022.

Responding to the recent increase in the number of surveys and audits required in the southern part of Italy and Malta, ClassNK opened its newest office in Rome, located at the center Italian Peninsula, and will provide more efficient service in these areas.

ClassNK will continue to improve its worldwide survey offices network in order to meet its clients’ requests and provide timely and high-quality services.

