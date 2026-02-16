ClassNK Launches Pilot Testing of 3D Model-Based Approval System

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has launched a joint pilot test with ten Japanese companies for its drawing approval system “NK-PASS” and the “ClassNK 3DViewer,” both compatible with 3DMBA (3D Model-Based Approval), scheduled for official release in spring 2026.

3DMBA is an approach in which approval processes are centered on 3D models instead of conventional 2D drawings, and its adoption is expanding globally. By utilizing 3D models, it is expected to enhance visualization and accuracy for information that was difficult to identify in traditional processes, as well as enable faster detection of design changes and potential errors.

The new systems are being developed to support the transition from the conventional 2D drawing-based approval process to a new workflow centered on 3D models. In particular, they are designed to accommodate the internationally standardized OCX (Open Class 3D Exchange) format, contributing to digital transformation across the shipbuilding industry.

Pilot Test (Participating Companies (in Japanese alphabetical order):

Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Shin Kurushima Sanoyas Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Shin Kurushima Dockyard Co., Ltd.

Tsuneishi Solutions Tokyobay Co., Ltd.

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd

Hakodate Dock Co., Ltd.

Namura Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Nippon Shipyard Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Under the cooperation of the ten participating companies, the pilot test will focus on:

Verification of 3DMBA-compatible functionalities

Verification of data interoperability using the OCX format

Verification of practical operations combining 3D models with supplementary 2D drawings as needed during the transition phase

Through this pilot testing, ClassNK aims to identify operational challenges and advantages of 3DMBA and refine the system in preparation for its official release in spring 2026.

Publication of Guidelines

Alongside the system release, ClassNK is also planning to publish the “Guidelines on 3D Model-Based Approval (3DMBA)” (tentative title).



The guidelines will outline:

Requirements for submitting 3D models

Standard operational procedures within the approval process

Handling of OCX-based 3D models

Feedback obtained from the pilot test will be reflected in the guideline content to support the effective adoption of 3DMBA.