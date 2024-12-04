ClassNK Launches New E-Learning Courses for Maritime Cyber Security

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has introduced new E-Learning courses in its training and education service, ‘ClassNK Academy’, focusing on maritime cyber security topics.

As ships become ‘smarter’ and the further development of the maritime industry is expected, the risks of unauthorized system intrusions, information leaks, and data falsification due to cyber-attacks are increasing accordingly.

Under these circumstances, the first step to prevent cyber-attacks on ship systems is to acquire a sound knowledge of cyber security for those who are involved in ship operations.

The three new courses are as follows. All of the courses are useful for deepening your understanding of cyber security.

Maritime Cyber Security Onboard Basic Course - for Crews and Officers -

Maritime Cyber Security Onboard Advanced Course - for Responsible Officers -

Maritime Cyber Security Technical Course (Countermeasures against Cyber Attacks) - for Responsible Officers Ashore -

Registration for the courses is now available, with pricing set to ensure accessibility for all interested parties. This initiative reflects ClassNK's commitment to supporting the maritime industry's professional development needs. The dedicated website can be found at https://academy-en.classnk.or. jp/.