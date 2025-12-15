ClassNK Issues Approval In Principle (AiP) For Spray Form Insulation System

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for Spray form insulation system of IMO Type B tank* for LNG and Ammonia Fuel developed by Nihon Shipyard Co., Ltd. and Hankuk Carbon Co., Ltd. The certification demonstrates its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

As the maritime industry faces the pressing challenge of decarbonization, the development of alternative-fuel vessels powered by LNG and ammonia is gaining momentum. Traditionally, IMO Type C tanks* have been the mainstream choice for LNG-fueled ships due to their advantages in productivity and cost. Meanwhile, for the large-capacity fuel tanks required on large container ships and ammonia-fueled vessels, IMO Type B tanks are gaining recognition as an alternative, offering superior cargo efficiency and outfitting flexibility.

For the design concept and result of demonstration mock-up test for the Spray form insulation system of IMO Type B tank, ClassNK conducted its safety review based on the part N of its 'Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships', which incorporates the IGC Code, and also the part GF, which incorporates the IGF Code. Upon confirming its compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued the AiP.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more.

* One of the independent tank types defined under the IGC Code, the international code for the construction and equipment of ships carrying liquefied gases such as LNG in bulk.