ClassNK Issues AiP for Alternative Fuels Ready & OCCS Ready Bulk Carrier

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has issued approval in principle (AiP) for a concept design of the Multiple Alternative Fuels Ready (Ammonia/Methanol/LNG) and OCCS Ready Bulk Carrier developed by Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The certification confirms the feasibility of the vessel from regulatory and safety perspectives.

ClassNK has published Annex 1 Alternative Fuel Ready (Edition 3.0.1) of the Guidelines for Ships Using Alternative Fuels, which summarizes the requirements for adding class notations to ships (“Alternative-fuel ready vessels”) that do not use alternative fuels at the time of construction but are designed and partially equipped to accommodate such fuels in the future. Similarly, requirements for a ready notation to onboard CO2 capture and storage systems (OCCS) are included in the Guidelines for Onboard CO2 Capture and Storage Systems (Edition 2.0).

ClassNK reviewed the concept design of the vessel based on above-mentioned guidelines. Upon confirming compliance with the prescribed requirements, ClassNK issued AiP.

ClassNK will continually strive to contribute to advanced decarbonization initiatives through safety assessments and more.

