ClassNK Grants Second AiP to Minke Marine's New Air Lubrication System

[By: Minke Marine]

US West Coast-based maritime innovator Minke Marine A.L. LLC says it is poised to disrupt the air lubrication sector (ALS) with a new patented design after securing its second class society Approval in Principle (AiP) from ClassNK.

The ClassNK AiP follows a similar AiP secured by Minke with DNV. The latest AiP comes as Minke Marine began receiving verified data from its first installation on a 55,000 DWT DNV-classed, Norwegian-owned general cargo vessel. Costing less than $485,000 to install, Minke said the initial data shows a significant fuel saving, making its innovative ALS system one of the most competitive decarbonization technologies on the market. Full results are set to be released in March 2026.

Minke Marine was founded by Giles Candy and Kevin McPherson in 2023. Both come from maritime and engineering backgrounds, with Candy bringing extensive experience in ballast water treatment systems. McPherson, meanwhile, has decades of experience integrating hardware systems across a wide range of vessel types from 5,000 to 330,000 DWT.

Mr. Candy said: “We’d like to thank ClassNK for this AiP. It shows the engineering quality of our technology. We see a massive gap in the market for our ALS design. The Minke system costs a fraction of other ALS systems, takes less time to install, and delivers significant results, cutting emissions and fuel consumption. Technically, the patented Minke ALS is fundamentally different to other ALS, not using compressors or blowers, but still a driven — not a ‘passive’ — system. Performance remains more consistent across changes in draft and weather. Turn it on and let it run — its beauty is in its simplicity.”

Mr. McPherson said the Minke ALS is designed to integrate easily into the everyday operation of a commercial ship.

“The Minke ALS does not have to rely on AI, machine learning, or a Wi-Fi connection — just turn it on,” he said. “It is based on fundamental physics, good engineering, and elegant design to efficiently discharge a layer of air under the vessel. Whatever the vessel type — even a slow-steaming general cargo vessel — our system consistently slashes emissions and fuel use at far less cost than more complicated alternatives.”

Mr. Candy added that Minke can offer owners and operators one of the most affordable decarbonization solutions on the market at just $475,000 to $750,000 depending on the size of the vessel.

“While the future of the IMO Net-Zero Framework remains unclear, vessels still face the ongoing expectations of CII alongside the costs of ETS and FuelEU compliance,” he said. “This is especially so with middle-aged tonnage. We can solve this headache by deploying the Minke ALS on retrofits and new-build vessels with an ROI measured in nine to 24 months.”