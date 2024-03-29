ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to MOL

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsements for Products & Solutions to two initiatives by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), “FOCUS” and “Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living”.

“FOCUS” is an operational data analysis software system developed by MOL that collects and analyzes detailed data from ICT-enabled vessels. ClassNK has verified the functions of “FOCUS”, 1. Vessel performance analysis that integrates abundant operational knowledge and naval architecture method, 2. Realization of sailing with low GHG emission and improvement of effective operation by precise performance analysis, 3. Realization of safe vessel operation with effective support from shore side, 4. Utilization of noon report data by visualization and improvement of data accuracy, 5. Fleet Tour function utilizing general arrangement and photographs taken by 360 degree camera.

“Sustainable Seafaring, Wellness Living" is a concept for seafarers' living quarters to realize seafarers’ well-being. ClassNK has reviewed the initiatives under this concept with the aim of: 1. improving the basic living environment on board through specifications that contribute to hygiene, privacy, and health, regardless of the type of ship, 2. achieving a more attractive and rewarding environment with specifications for each type of ship that contribute to comfort, convenience, and quality of life, and 3. realizing the well-being on board by establishing a new public space “IKOI” in the accommodation space. After conducting verifications on each, ClassNK has issued certificates to MOL.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.