ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to 3D

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to 3D Bird View System developed by FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD (FURUNO).



In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.



3D Bird View is a system that uses Virtual Reality (VR) technology to display the information needed for safe ship navigation, providing a spatial vision support (3rd person view) to mariners. In addition to chart information, and using a combination of data from Radar, AIS information, risk of collision areas, etc., it displays a bird's eye view of the area around the ship. The height and angle of the bird's-eye view can be freely adjusted, so that the situation around the ship can be monitored from all angles. This gives an instant visual understanding of the situation around the ship, contributing to planning routes to avoid collisions with other vessels and to planning medium- and long-distance maneuvers.



ClassNK has verified the functions of 3D Bird View System, 1. Display of nautical chart information, radar information and AIS information around the own ship from a bird's-eye view, 2. Display of collision risk area (option), 3. Display of automatic Target Tracking information (option), and issued a certificate to the company.



ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.