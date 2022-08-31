ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions

Superimposed display image of AR Navigation System

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to AR Navigation System (model:AR-100M) jointly developed by FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD (FURUNO) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL).



In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.



AR Navigation System is an augmented reality (AR) navigation system that provides support to navigation, using the power of AR to go beyond reality. Thanks to a camera pointed forward of the vessel, an image of the front view projects on a display and all the necessary navigation information is superimposed over this live video imagery by AR technology. Even in adverse weather or visibility conditions, other vessels' routes and critical information can be clearly viewed as well as own ship data for stress-free maneuvering and navigation. This intuitive way to display and share the information between the captain and the bridge team provides enhanced situational awareness, crew confidence, watchman support, and allows for better coordination of crew members.



ClassNK has verified the functions of AR Navigation System, 1. Overlay the navigation data on the actual video image with the Augmented Reality Technology, 2. Easy to visually grasp the necessary navigation information, 3. UKHO Charts Current/Tide Information (Option), 4. Navigation data recording function (Option), and issued a certificate to the company.



ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.