ClassNK Grants AiP for Designs of Cable Jointing & Cable Burial Vessels

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for the designs of a cable jointing vessel and a cable burial vessel developed by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. The certification demonstrates its feasibility from regulatory and safety perspectives.

In Japan, the expansion of wind power generation utilizing offshore areas and surrounding islands with favorable wind conditions and relatively limited site constraints is expected as part of efforts to increase the share of renewable energy. However, regions suitable for wind power generation are often located far from major electricity demand centers, making the development and reinforcement of power transmission infrastructure a key challenge in delivering generated electricity to demand areas.

In response to this challenge, long-distance subsea DC transmission using cable jointing and burial vessels is regarded as an effective solution for achieving efficient power transmission.

ClassNK carried out a design review of the ship based on part O of its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships", as well as other relevant rules. ClassNK issued AiP after it was confirmed that the prescribed requirements were met.

ClassNK will continue to contribute to the widespread adoption of offshore wind power generation by supporting new technology development and social implementation, including through safety assessments.