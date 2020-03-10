ClassNK Consulting Service Launches Cyber Security Training

By The Maritime Executive 03-10-2020 04:38:40

NKCS has just announced the launch of a Cyber security training service (e-learning), developed in cooperation with KDDI CORPORATION (KDDI) and KDDI Digital Security Inc. (KDS).



Features

• The program is focusing on the maritime industries.

• The program supports Japanese and English and provides a certificate of completion after a comprehension test. This certificate can be used for an education record of Cyber Security Management System.

• The program is available anywhere and anytime via smart device and PC.

• The program is certified by ClassNK in compliance with the Guidelines on Cyber Security Onboard Ships Version 3, produced and supported by BIMCO(The Baltic and International Maritime Council).



Background

Recently, the increasing use of many solutions utilizing “Big Data” and IoT technologies has brought us benefits but it has also introduced cyber risks among maritime industries. Under these circumstances, it’s an important first step towards cyber safety for those who are engaged in ship operation and other related industries to gain proper knowledge. We at NKCS, KDDI and KDS offer you a training program combining our expertise in offshore and onshore.

