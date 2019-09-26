ClassNK Advises Installing Ballast Water Management Systems Early

In September 2018, Leading Classification Society ClassNK analyzed the retrofitting status of ballast water management systems (BWMS) on its registered ships and confirmed that installation deadlines based on the Ballast Water Management Convention (BWM Convention) for many of them are highly concentrated in the year 2022.



The status has now been updated based on the latest data and the Society has confirmed that installation deadlines for many of its registered ships are still concentrated in the year 2022.



As of the end of August 2019, 7,124 of the 9,097 ships registered with ClassNK are obligated to install BWMS in accordance with the BWM Convention. Of this amount, 2,606 ships have completed the installation, leaving 4,518 ships that still require attention. Although the number of ships without BWMS has decreased by 882 within one year, the installation deadline for these ships remains largely concentrated in 2022.





As difficulties are expected in the installation of BWMS if everyone around the world waits until 2022, ClassNK recommends installing well in advance.



The latest information related to the BWM Convention and other technical information will be continuously provided through the ClassNK website (www.classnk.com).

