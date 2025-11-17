Three Crewmembers Charged with Attempting to Break Captain’s Door with Axe



South Korea’s Busan Coast Guard is recounting the details of a rampage staged by three crewmembers aboard a cargo ship anchored offshore. The local District Court issued an arrest warrant for three Vietnamese nationals working aboard the ship, charged with assault, threatening colleagues, intimidation, and property damage. The Coast Guard reports it acted fearing that the incidents could lead to additional crimes, including potentially a murder.

The incident began on November 9, when the vessel, which was only identified as a cargo ship registered in Panama, was anchored off Gamcheon Port. The ship had 15 Vietnamese crewmembers aboard.

The three individuals, who were identified as a deckmaster, helmsman, and a crew leader, were drinking and singing in the crew mess around midnight. They got into an altercation with a fourth crewmember whom they punched, hit with a chair, and threatened with a weapon.

The captain of the vessel reported the assault to the shipping company. It was determined that three individuals should be forcibly discharged and disembarked in Korea.

Learning their fate, the three crew reportedly were drinking in one of their cabins and plotted to demand that the captain rescind the order. They went to the captain’s cabin at around 0240 armed with fire axes and sledgehammers. They demanded the door be opened, and when the captain refused, they began hitting the doors of the captain’s cabin, first and third mate’s cabins.

The threesome was also reported to be plotting to take control of the vessel. They reportedly threatened at least one crewmember with a weapon.

The captain notified the ship’s agent, who notified the Coast Guard, which then became involved. They boarded the ship to restore order and detained the three individuals. The authorities said they considered this a “serious crime” that could have escalated. The court agreed, granting the arrest warrants.

The Coast Guard Division Chief said they will continue to respond strongly when weapons are used, shipboard order is threatened, or port safety is endangered.

