CJC Announces Two New Partners in Continuing Strategy for Growth

[By: Campbell Johnston Clark]

International maritime law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) has announced that Helen McCormick and Andrew Shannon have become partners, promoting talent from within.

The promotions see McCormick, based in London, and Singapore-based Shannon expand the number of partners in CJC to 20. With offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore and Miami, CJC advises on all aspects of the shipping sector, from ship finance to dry shipping, marine insurance and comprehensive casualty handling. The firm is now regarded as one of the leading international maritime law practises.

McCormick, an experienced disputes lawyer specialising in ‘dry’ claims involving charterparties, cargo, shipbuilding contracts, ship sale and purchase, and offshore contracts, joined CJC on the acquisition of CTRL Marine Solutions in 2021.

“I am very happy to have been invited to join the partnership at CJC. It’s a great team and I’m proud to be part of it. Since joining with CTRL, I have found a niche here specialising in workboats and service vessels, as well as continuing my dry shipping work. I’m looking forward to playing a part in the future growth of CJC.”

Solicitor and Master Mariner Shannon specialises in Admiralty Law, advising on casualties, as well as the contractual disputes arising. He also has substantial experience of commercial and statutory issues surrounding ship management, crew, ISM, marine insurance and security.

"CJC has developed a strong Admiralty presence in Singapore and is now ranked as one of the premier firms for wet work across Asia,” said Shannon. “I have full confidence in our continued growth and success, and I am delighted to become a CJC Partner. My journey here has been rewarding, filled with diverse experiences that have shaped my career, and I am excited about the next chapter".

“CJC continues to attract the best talent in maritime law, and promoting partners from within the firm remains a vital part of our continuing growth,” said Ian Short, Director, CJC. “Helen’s focus on workboat regulation has broken new ground for CJC, while Andrew’s casualty experience is an integral part of our work across Asia, 10 years after CJC established itself in Singapore. We look forward to working with them both as partners of CJC.”