City of Water Day

Saturday, July 15

11:00am-4:00 pm

National Lighthouse Museum

Free Museum Admission

Opening Reception:

Lilac Exhibit at 2 PM

(Light refreshments will be served)

Exhibition opening of the History of the USCG Lilac, the USA’s only surviving steam-powered lighthouse tender decommissioned in 1972 and since reopened as a museum. The exhibition is being designed and presented in collaboration with the Lilac Preservation Project.

All day outdoor pop-up:

Preserving Our Lighthouses

The National Lighthouse Museum is committed to educating the public on the challenges that our lighthouses and their shorelines are facing. Join us for an interactive pop-up led by our curator Thomas J. Rice, focusing on the different technologies that have been developed to save our lighthouses from eroding shorelines and “super storms” brought on by climate change!

All day crafts and games for all ages!

Historical Site Tours by Bob Eisele at 11:30 AM and 1:30 PM

Explore the US Lighthouse Service “Super” Depot on Scenic Staten Island! Enjoy a guided tour of the USLHE General Depot and the National Lighthouse Museum and their fascinating history.

Parking is Available at:

Empire Outlets: 55b Richmond Terrace, Staten Island, NY 10301, entrance to parking lot is on Wall St. off Richmond Terrace, 9-minute walk to National Lighthouse Museum

St. George Ferry Terminal: 12 Staten Island Ferry, Staten Island, NY 10301, entrance to Ferry Terminal Munimeter Parking (free on Sundays) is off Richmond Terrace, 4-minute walk to the National Lighthouse Museum?

Along Bay St.: 2 hour metered parking (free on Sundays), 5min+ walk to the National Lighthouse Museum

