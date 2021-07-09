Ciramar and Fassmer Launch Dominicana Caribbean Shipyards

The Ciramar and Fassmer teams with President Luis Abinader of the Dominican Republic, fourth from the right

Ciramar Shipyards, a renowned company in the repair, maintenance, and construction of vessels, signed a strategic alliance with Fassmer Technical Projects, a division of Fassmer USA.

The agreement signed on Friday, June 25th establishes the principles of cooperation in various fields: design and construction of new ships and multipurpose vessels manufactured in the Dominican Republic. In addition, it covers maintenance, manufacture and local marketing of mechanical products (such as propulsion propellers, stabilization and steering systems, thrusters, azimuth thrusters); naval automation; ship repair; and personnel training with consulting in the design of naval devices.

Fassmer is a German family-owned company founded 1850 with industry leading experience in custom vessel design, repair, conversion and newbuild construction for Offshore Patrol Vessels, Yachts, Ferries, Survey- and Research Vessels, Fire Fighting and others. Fassmer is also dedicated to the manufacture of critical components and equipment for the Offshore Windpower industry, working with all major players.

Craig R Gundry, General Manager of Fassmer Technical Projects, together with the owners and management of Ciramar and Fassmer were able to meet with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader to discuss various issues of national concern.

"We were honored to be received by President Abinader. We were extremely impressed with his detailed questions and knowledge about the industries we are involved in. There was a great focus on the importance of job creation within his country, as well as creating a positive environment for economic improvement," said Gundry. "Fassmer is committed to doing our part to help President Abinader meet his goals through our strategic alliance with Ciramar. This week represents the realization of a shared vision between Fassmer and Ciramar to create a new standard of ship repair and ship building in the Caribbean. Dominicana Caribbean Shipyards will truly bring US and European vessel design and repair standards to the region."

Luis Contreras Brea, President of Ciramar, says that "an integrated and avant-garde maritime services company, with more than 171 years of experience such as Fassmer, presents synergies and opportunities not only for our company, but for the country, since it will locate the Dominican Republic. Fassmer offers high added value services that we can capitalize on by offering solutions to its clients and ours, in a more professional manner, as well as incorporating a new innovative, competitive and integrated offer into our portfolio."

Through this agreement, Ciramar will expand its portfolio of solutions providing attention and service to a potential market of more than 7,000 ships that circulate annually in the region and that view the Dominican Republic as a strategic location for the maintenance and adaptation of their ships. In the same way, it will be responsible for manufacturing critical components to the USA offshore wind power industry, as Fassmer is an industry

leader in this sector as well.

"This new alliance presents a solid development of benefits and advantages for both organizations, but also for the country, since it will allow the generation of more than 600 specialized direct jobs in the first stage, projecting an expansion to more than 1,200 direct jobs in the next three years," added Contreras.

Given the experience of Fassmer in the design and construction of high-tech ships, as well as in supporting their life cycle, it has put its ability to cooperate and provide support to the Navy of the Dominican Republic, providing processes such as the reduction of terms and investments and the minimization of risks.

The agreement positions Ciramar as a strategic partner for other business opportunities as an ally to Fassmer in the Greater Caribbean region, in which the shipyards are a benchmark in terms of construction and repair. For Fassmer, it is also another step in its internationalization and diversification plans.

Top image, left to right: Sanjukta Misra (Marketing Manager – Fassmer Technical Projects), Juan Manuel de Cardenas (Director – Ciramar Shipyards), Craig R. Gundry (General Manager – Fassmer Technical Projects), Harald Fassmer (CEO – Fassmer GmbH & Co.), President Luis Abinader (President – The Dominican Republic), Luis Contreras Brea (Founding Partner – Ciramar Shipyards ), Luis Contrearas Pena (President - Ciramar Shipyards), Arturo Camarena (Managing Director: Ciramar Shipyards)

