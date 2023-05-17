CIMAC World Congress Starts in One Month

[By: CIMAC]

In one month, the 30th CIMAC Congress will start in Busan/South Korea. Experts from around the world will attend this important event from June 12-16, 2023, to discuss the latest developments in the large engine industry and to find solutions to current challenges. Originally scheduled for 2022, the congress was postponed by one year due to COVID-19.

"We have used the extra time to issue an additional call for papers and asked experts to submit additional abstracts on topics where significant new knowledge is available" explains Peter Müller Baum, CIMAC Secretary General. In total, more than 600 abstracts were submitted in response to the first and second additional call for papers, of which about 220 have now been approved for full presentations after a review process. Compared to the previous Congress in Vancouver 2019, there are some changes. For example, the number of topics along the focus areas "Intelligent Power Systems", "Towards Zero Emissions’, "Proven Technologies” and "Fundamental Research" has been expanded from eleven previously to 21 now to provide better orientation while still maintaining a good overview. New formats such as Pecha Kucha presentations have also been introduced. The congress program is rounded off with discussion panels, poster sessions, an exhibition area, social events, and technical and tourist excursions.

"We are sure that the congress will set important impulses for the future of the industry and offers a unique opportunity to learn about the latest developments in the large engine industry as well as along the value chain” summarizes Peter Müller Baum. For more information about the 30th CIMAC Congress, the final program and the link to the registration, please visit the official website.www.cimaccongress.com

