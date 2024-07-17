CIMAC Consultative Status Granted by IMO

[By: CIMAC]

CIMAC has been officially granted consultative status with the International Maritime Organization (IMO). Earlier this year, CIMAC had submitted its application.

Rick Boom (Woodward) CIMAC President: “We are extremely happy that our application has been successful. We look forward to sharing CIMAC's broad expertise in large engines, power, drives and propulsion with IMO even better. We are convinced that CIMAC's work can contribute to achieving IMO's goals.”

Eero Lehtovaara (ABB Marine and Ports), CIMAC VP Digitalization: "There are still many opportunities to optimize the status quo in shipping. Just think of efficiency gains through digitalization, for example. We want to encourage the maritime industry to embrace digitalization and implement it. We hope that closer cooperation can contribute to faster implementation.”

Peter Müller-Baum, CIMAC Secretary General: “Within IMO, CIMAC will concentrate on digitalization, non-shaftline propulsion, automation and system integration. Our members have a great deal of expertise in this area, and we are looking forward to the new tasks and will do our best in order to support the International Maritime Organization.”